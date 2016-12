Qualcomm Posting Notable Loss After Fine By South Korea

1:43p.m.

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM) is posting a notable loss in afternoon trading on Wednesday, sliding by 1.7 percent.



Advertisement

The drop by Qualcomm comes after the Korea Fair Trade Commission fined the company approximately $865 million for violating Korean competition law. Qualcomm said it intends to appeal the decision.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.