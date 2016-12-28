DGAP-DD: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft (english)
DGAP-DD: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
30.12.2016 / 14:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: KB Holding GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Heinz Hermann Last name(s): Thiele Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0007667107
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 56.06000 EUR 33658031.58 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 56.0600 EUR 33658031.5800 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2016-12-28; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft Vosslohstr. 4 58791 Werdohl Germany Internet: www.vossloh.com
32097 30.12.2016