DGAP-DD: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft (english)

9:04a.m.

DGAP-DD: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2016 / 14:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: KB Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Heinz Hermann Last name(s): Thiele Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007667107

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 56.06000 EUR 33658031.58 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 56.0600 EUR 33658031.5800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

