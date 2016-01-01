Trump Denies He's No Long Trying To "Drain The Swamp"

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While former House Speaker Newt Gingrich recently suggested Donald Trump would no long use language like "drain the swamp," the president-elect corrected his adviser in a post on Twitter on Thursday.

"Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase 'DRAIN THE SWAMP' was no longer being used by me," Trump tweeted. "Actually, we will always be trying to DTS."

Gingrich responded with a tweet of his own saying that he "goofed" when suggesting Trump is backing away from such language.



In an accompanying video, Gingrich said he "mischaracterized" Trump's intentions in an interview that aired on NPR's "Morning Edition" on Wednesday.

Gingrich said he spoke with Trump and reiterated that "draining the swamp is in" and "the alligators should be worried."

During the interview with NPR, the former Speaker indicated Trump is distancing himself from some of the common refrains of the campaign now that he is in a different role.

"I'm told he now just disclaims that," Gingrich said of the "drain the swamp" pledge. "He now says it was cute, but he doesn't want to use it anymore."

He added, "He's in a different role now and maybe he feels that as president, as the next president of the United States, that he should be marginally more dignified than talking about alligators in swamps."

Gingrich said he personally likes the "alligator and swamp" language because it vividly illustrates a problem in Washington but noted that he would follow Trump's lead.

The comments from Gingrich came as Trump has been accused of going back on his pledge to fight corruption in Washington by picking several Wall Street executives and veteran lawmakers for his administration.

