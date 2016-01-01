Pound Trades Lower As Report Warns Of 'decade Of Disruption' After Brexit

8:50a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound traded lower against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after a report warned of a 'decade of disruption' following the Brexit vote, with the UK likely to remain trapped in a low growth, low investment trajectory, worsening public finances and ageing population in the years ahead.

The economic implications of Brexit are likely to put the country on a lower growth, lower investment trajectory, worsening the public finances, with important consequences for the UK's economy and living standards, according to a report by think thank Institute For Public Policy Research showed.

It also warned that "exponential" improvements in technology will radically transform the way people work, estimating that two thirds of jobs - 15 million - will be at high risk from automation.

"Without reform, our political and social system will struggle to build a more democratic, healthy society in the decades ahead, even as Brexit accelerates us towards a radically different institutional landscape," it added.



Advertisement

In other economic news, survey results from the Nationwide Building Society showed that U.K. house price inflation accelerated slightly at the close of the year, while price growth in London was below the national average for the first time in eight years.

The house price index rose 4.5 percent year-on-year following a 4.4 percent increase in November.

The pound showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the currency declined against the yen and the euro, it held steady against the franc. Against the greenback, it rose.

The pound dropped to 1.2532 against the Swiss franc, a level not seen since November 23. The pound is seen finding support around the 1.22 zone.

The pound declined to a 3-week low of 0.8550 against the euro, off its early high of 0.8504. The next possible support for the pound is seen around the 0.88 region.

Figures from the European Central Bank showed that Eurozone money supply annual growth accelerated sharply in November, defying expectations for a steady pace.

The broad money measure, M3, rose 4.8 percent year-on-year following 4.4 percent increase in October. Economists had expected the pace of growth to remain unchanged.

The pound retreated to 1.2242 against the greenback, from an early high of 1.2275. If the pound extends slide, 1.20 is likely seen as its next downside target level.

On the flip side, the pound bounced off to 143.02 against the yen, from an early new 4-week low of 142.48. At yesterday's close, the pair was worth 143.32.

Looking ahead, U.S. wholesale sales and advance goods trade data for November, as well as weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 24 are due shortly.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



