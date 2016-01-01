Reports: Foxconn, Sharp JV To Invest $8.8 Bln For New LCD Plant In China

9:20a.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A joint venture of Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., or Foxconn, and Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. (SHCAY.PK) plans to invest 61 billion yuan, or $8.8 billion, to build a new factory in China that will make advanced liquid-crystal displays, according to media reports.



Advertisement

The joint venture, Sakai Display Products Corp., will reportedly build the factory in the Chinese city of Guangzhou. The new factory will made liquid-crystal displays with technology from Sharp, which was acquired by Foxconn this year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



