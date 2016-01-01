JinkoSolar Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) said that all shareholders resolutions proposed at the Company's 2016 annual general meeting held today were duly passed.



The shareholders passed the resolutions approving: the re-election of Mr. Kangping Chen as a director of the Company;the re-election of Mr. Xianhua Li as a director of the Company; the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year of 2016; the authorization of the directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

