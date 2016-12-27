DGAP-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE (english)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.12.2016 / 13:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Adi Last name(s): Drotleff
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Mensch und Maschine Software SE
b) LEI
391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0006580806
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 12.5 EUR 875000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 12.5000 EUR 875000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2016-12-27; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
