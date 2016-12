Nvidia Sees Further Upside After Initial Jump

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - After seeing initial strength, shares of Nvidia (NVDA) have seen some further upside over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. Nvidia is currently up by 5.8 percent.



The advance by Nvidia extends a recent upward move by the graphics chip maker, which has reached a new record intraday high.

