Pope Francis Offers Hope To War-torn World In Christmas Message

8:10a.m.

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Pope Francis send out a hope for peace in a world scarred by war and terrorism in his Christmas message on Sunday.

Addressing thousands of people gathered at the St. Peter's Square, Vatican, Pope said, "Today this message goes out to the ends of the earth to reach all peoples, especially those scarred by war and harsh conflicts that seem stronger than the yearning for peace."

Francis delivered his fourth Christmas message, traditionally known as the Urbi et Orbi, since becoming Pope in 2013.

"Peace to all who, in different areas, are enduring sufferings due to constant dangers and persistent injustice," he said.



"Peace to those who have lost a person dear to them as a result of brutal acts of terrorism, and to those who have sown fear and death into the hearts of so many countries and cities."

He wished for "a real and concrete peace" to the abandoned and excluded people who suffer hunger and to all the victims of violence. He made reference to exiles, migrants and refugees and victims of human trafficking.

He also urged for peace to the peoples who suffer because of the economic ambitions of the few, because of "the sheer greed and the idolatry of money" that leads to slavery. He also appealed for peace for those affected by social and economic unrest, and those who endure the consequences of earthquakes or other natural catastrophes.

Francis also urged the world to free themselves of "materialism", which he said had taken Christmas hostage.

He wished for peace to men and women in the war-torn land of Syria, urging the international community to end the civil war and to actively seek a negotiated solution.

The Pope also appealed to Israelis and Palestinians to have the courage and the determination to put hate and revenge behind, and build together a future of mutual understanding and harmony. He expressed a similar wish for peace in terrorism-hit Iraq, Libya and Yemen.

He also urged for peace in conflict-torn countries of Africa such as Nigeria, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and also in Eastern Ukraine, Myanmar and the Korean Peninsula.

Francis, the first Latin American pope, also urged the world to spare a thought for the children deprived of the joys of childhood because of hunger, wars or the selfishness of adults.

"Peace on earth to men and women of goodwill, who work quietly and patiently each day, in their families and in society, to build a more humane and just world, sustained by the conviction that only with peace is there the possibility of a more prosperous future for all," he said.

