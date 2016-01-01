Dec 23, 5:11 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register

Poland Jobless Rate Remains Stable As Expected In November

4:41a.m.

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate held steady in November, after easing in the previous eight months, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Friday.

Advertisement

The registered jobless rate came in at 8.2 percent in November, the same rate as in October. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

There were 1.31 million unemployed people in the country. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 1.52 million.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! How do you like us?