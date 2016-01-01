Dec 27, 6:57 p.m., New York
Japan Industrial Production On Tap For Wednesday

5:46p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release preliminary November numbers for industrial production and retail sales, highlighting an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Output in October was flat on month and down 1.4 percent on year.

Retail sales were up 2.5 percent on month and down 0.1 percent on year in October, while sales from large retailers sank an annual 1.0 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

