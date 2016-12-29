WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 29-December-16
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/12/2016 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,540,509.36 9.4895
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/12/2016 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,191,439.03 13.5957
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 254,990.52 15.9369
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 29/12/2016 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,088,394.27 14.5414
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 29/12/2016 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,551,543.96 10.3436
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 11,895,407.94 10.3438
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/12/2016 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,403,588.27 12.6216
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 278,069.21 13.2414
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,068,309.46 14.9205
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,066,737.87 15.0245
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 29/12/2016 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 738,420.83 10.5474
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 29/12/2016 IE00BVXBH163 3990000 USD 62,504,321.15 15.6652
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,186,704.24 16.9529
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 29/12/2016 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 40,895,343.83 16.0374
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 275,867.20 13.1365
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 29/12/2016 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 269,925.00 12.8536
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,143,099.41 13.7723
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,224,081.95 17.0011
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,113,879.65 14.9921
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 29/12/2016 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,026,882.96 9.7296
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 29/12/2016 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,176,436.31 16.8038
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 29/12/2016 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 264,718.00 16.5449
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BZ56SW52 125000 USD 2,072,499.26 16.58
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 29/12/2016 IE00BVFB1H83 2200000 EUR 28,528,796.99 12.9676
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,606,106.26 17.2305
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,221,378.43 14.7111
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 29/12/2016 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,509,053.05 10.0597
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,031,066.93 16.7145
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 29/12/2016 IE00BVXC4854 2100000 USD 30,856,830.87 14.6937
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/12/2016 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,933,487.75 5.6193
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/12/2016 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,933,564.38 18.4388
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,011,855.14 15.567
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 894,576.62 13.7627
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 274,370.99 17.1482
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 29/12/2016 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 274,662.70 17.1664
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/12/2016 IE00BZ56RG20 325000 USD 5,576,233.47 17.1576
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 29/12/2016 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,749,687.46 19.8221
