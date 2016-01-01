Credit Suisse Group Agrees $5.28 Bln U.S. Mortgage Settlement

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) agreed to pay $5.28 billion to settle a U.S. investigation into its business in mortgage-backed securities.

As per the terms of the settlement, Credit Suisse would pay to the U.S. Department of Justice or DOJ a civil monetary penalty of $2.48 billion. In addition, Credit Suisse would provide consumer relief totaling $2.8 billion over the course of five years post settlement.



The settlement would release Credit Suisse from potential civil claims by the DOJ related to its securitization, underwriting and issuance of Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities or RMBS.

The settlement is subject to the negotiation of final documentation and approval by the Credit Suisse Board of Directors.

Credit Suisse will take a pre-tax charge of approximately $2 billion in addition to its existing reserves against these matters. This will be taken in our the fourth-quarter of financial results.

