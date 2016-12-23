DGAP-DD: curasan AG (english)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.12.2016 / 11:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Richard F. Last name(s): Chambers
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
curasan AG
b) LEI
391200YUNR21SPCTPK50
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005494538
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 1.04 EUR 52000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 1.0400 EUR 52000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2016-12-23; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English Company: curasan AG Lindigstraße 4 63801 Kleinostheim Germany Internet: www.curasan.de
32045 23.12.2016