Trump "So Sad" Over Ineffectiveness Of United Nations

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Days after the UN Security Council voted against Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, US President-elect Donald Trump questioned the effectiveness of the United Nations, describing it as a "club for people to get together, talk and have a good time".

"The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!" Trump said on Twitter Monday.



This is his third post on the social media in four days expressing his dismay at the way the global multi-national platform is tackling issues.

Trump had said on Friday that things will be different at the U.N. after January 20, the day he assumes office.

Expressing his disappointment over the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution against the establishment of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory, the incoming President said the development will make it much harder to negotiate peace in the Middle East.

However, he vowed that the incoming administration will "get it done."

Friday, the 15-member Council adopted the resolution with only the United States abstaining from the vote ignoring Trump's appeal to the White House to veto the resolution.

