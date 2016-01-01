DAX Little Changed In Early Trade

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares were little changed in lackluster trade Thursday as worries over Italian banks and lower commodity prices instilled some caution among traders in the run-up to the Christmas weekend.

The benchmark DAX was down 6 points or 0.05 percent at 11,462 in opening deals after closing Wednesday's session on a flat note.



Deutsche Boerse shares fell about half a percent after the stock exchange operator announced it is exercising a third and also final call option on shares to increase its stake in Tradegate AG.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank traded flat to slightly higher while automakers BMW and Volkswagen rose 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

On a light day on the economic front, official data showed that German import prices grew 0.3 percent in November from prior year, marking the first increase since November 2012. Export prices gained 0.3 percent annually, following a 0.1 percent drop in October.

