Dec 22, 9:43 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
CAC 40 Index FR0003500008

CAC 40 Holds Steady; Sanofi Shares Rally 2%

4:50a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares held steady in early trade Thursday, even as worries over Italy's fragile banks and a drop in prices of commodities such as copper and crude oil instilled some caution among traders in the run-up to the Christmas weekend.

Advertisement

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 7 points or 0.15 percent at 4,840 in opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

Sanofi, which has been in advanced talks to buy Actelion, saw shares rally nearly 2 percent after Johnson & Johnson resumed talks over a deal with the Swiss biotech group.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Is this site working for you?