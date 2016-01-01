European Shares Mixed Ahead Of Christmas Weekend

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were largely unchanged in muted pre-holiday trading Thursday, as concerns over the stability of the Italian banking system as well as falling base metal prices induced some caution among traders, heading into the Christmas weekend. Market participants also kept an eye on key U.S. data due tonight for further clues to growth.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.13 percent at 360.10 in late opening deals, extending losses for a second consecutive session.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down about 0.1 percent at 7,032, dragged down by miners, while the German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were marginally higher.



Italy's troubled bank Monte dei Paschi climbed 1.5 percent in choppy trade.

Actelion shares soared 4 percent after the Swiss drug maker officially entered into exclusive negotiations with prospective bidder Johnson & Johnson.

French drugmaker Sanofi, which has been in advanced talks to buy Actelion, saw shares rally 1.5 percent.

Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia slumped nearly 5 percent after filing a number of lawsuits against Apple for patent infringement.

Deutsche Boerse shares fell about half a percent after the stock exchange operator announced it is exercising a third and also final call option on shares to increase its stake in Tradegate AG.

Miners Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto dropped 1-2 percent as copper hit a one-month low on worries about an oversupplied market.

Prices for zinc, nickel and oil also fell as the dollar hovered near a 14-year-high against a basket of currencies.

