Denmark Retail Sales Rise For Third Month

5:45a.m.

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales grew for a third consecutive month in November, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



Advertisement

Retail sales rose 0.2 percent from October, when they grew an upwardly revised 0.9 percent. Sales have been increasing since September.

In November, sales growth was driven by other consumer goods with a 0.7 percent increase. Sales of food and groceries declined 0.4 percent and those of clothing fell 0.3 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales grew 2.6 percent, after a 0.4 percent slump in the previous month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



