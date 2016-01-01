Hyundai Fires US CEO Dave Zuchowski; Names Interim

6:40a.m.

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Korean automaker Hyundai Motor has fired its US Chief Executive Officer Dave Zuchowski. Hyundai's American unit appointed Gerald Flannery as interim president and CEO, effective immediately.

In a statement, the company said that Zuchowski will be leaving the company, and did not specify any reason for the termination. Meanwhile, reports stated that the ouster was for failing to meet internal sales objectives.



The company also said a search for Zuchowski's replacement will begin immediately.

Flannery has been with Hyundai since 1987, and is responsible for all legal matters in the U.S. He will retain his duties as Chief Legal and Safety Officer. Previously, Flannery was a senior attorney in the Office of the General Counsel at Ford Motor Co.

In a statement, Flannery said, "We appreciate Dave's decade of service to Hyundai, especially his leadership as president and CEO, which has made us a stronger organization. I look forward to working closely with our dealers, affiliates, senior management and our talented and hard-working employees across the country to realize Hyundai's full potential."

The company's previous US CEO John Krafcik was also exited in a surprising way and was replaced by Zuchowski.

According to auto industry tracker Autodata, Hyundai brand vehicle sales were up 2.1% through November, outpacing industry-wide sales growth of 0.1%.

However, the company, which has been relying heavily on less-profitable sales to fleet customers, reportedly has been struggling in a market dominated by sport-utility vehicles, crossovers and pickup trucks.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

