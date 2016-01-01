Wall Street Set To Open In The Red

6:56a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Wall Street stocks may get off to a lower start on Thursday, as the market expects a flood of data updates, including GDP, jobless claims as well as personal income and outlays. Asian shares are broadly lower, while European shares are trading in the red.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are slipping 10 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 4.75 points.

U.S. stocks ended in negative territory on Wednesday. The Dow dipped 32.66 points or 0.2 percent to 19,941.96, the Nasdaq edged down 12.51 points or 0.2 percent to 5,471.43, and the S&P 500 slipped 5.58 points or 0.3 percent to 2,265.18.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Durable goods orders data for November will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of a decline of 4 percent, compared to a growth of 4.8 percent in the previous month.

The Commerce Department will announce the gross domestic product for the third quarter at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 3.3 percent, slightly up from 3.2 percent last year. The GDP price index is expected to come in unchanged at a modest 1.4 percent.

The Labor Department will reveal jobless claims for the week at 8.30 am ET. The new claims is expected to be 256K, an increase from 254K last week.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for November, that tracks overall economic activity and inflationary pressures, will be announced at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month, the index recorded a decline of 0.08.



Advertisement

The Corporate Profits data for the third quarter will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. In the previous quarter, after tax profits recorded a growth of 5.2 percent.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency's House Price Index for October will be published at 9.00 am ET. Forecasters are calling for a 0.5 percent monthly increase.

The Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays data for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. Personal income was up 0.6 percent in October with forecasters calling for slowing to a 0.3 percent increase in November.

The Conference Board's Leading Indicators for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. Consensus is for a modest gain of 0.2 percent compared to 0.1 percent gain last month.

The Energy Information Administration's weekly Natural Gas Report will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, gas stocks in underground storage for the U.S. and three regions of the country were down 147 bcf.

Two year, five year and seven year Treasury note auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet will be released at 4.30 pm ET.. In the previous week, the balance sheet was at $4.471 trillion.

In the corporate sector, Red Hat Inc., (RHT) reported an increase in profit for the third quarter to $67.9 million or $0.37 per share from $46.8 million or $0.25 per share last year. The growth was driven largely by 18 percent growth in revenues. Earnings for the quarter topped Wall Street estimates, however, revenues fell short of expectations. In another development its CFO Frank Calderoni announced his decision to step down, effective in late January 2017.

Genentech of Roche Group said the primary and secondary endpoints have been met for the Phase III HAVEN 1 study evaluating emicizumab prophylaxis in people 12 years of age or older with hemophilia A and inhibitors to factor VIII.

BBVA Compass named Garanti Bank's Onur Genç as its next CEO and announced that Manolo Sánchez will become its non-executive chairman.

BB&T Corp. (BBT) named Chris Henson president, effective immediately. He will serve as President of Branch Banking and Trust Company.

Asian stocks closed broadly lower on Thursday. Chinese shares ended largely unchanged on fears of liquidity crunch in the wake of a recent bond scandal. The benchmark Shanghai Composite inched up 2.13 points or 0.07 percent to 3,139.56 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed down 173.60 or 0.80 percent at 21,636.20.

Japanese shares edged down from a one-year high as caution set in ahead of a slew of U.S. economic reports due out later in the day and a market holiday in Japan on Friday for the Emperor's birthday.

The Nikkei average slipped 16.82 points or 0.09 percent to 19,427.67 while the broader Topix index closed 0.07 percent lower at 1,543.82.

Australian shares recouped early losses to finish modestly higher, led by banks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished 30.40 points or 0.54 percent higher at 5,643.90 to extend gains into a fourth straight session. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 29.80 points or 0.53 percent to 5,691.80.

European shares are trading mostly down amid a pullback in the banking space, With Deutsche Bank (DB) sinking to a new low amid doubts concerning its financial strength.

Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 0.57 percent, the German DAX is losing 0.87 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 0.26 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 0.27 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.55 percent.

European shares are trading mostly down amid a pullback in the banking space, With Deutsche Bank (DB) sinking to a new low amid doubts concerning its financial strength.

Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 0.57 percent, the German DAX is losing 0.87 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 0.26 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 0.27 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.0.09 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



