adidas AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.12.2016 / 13:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

adidas AG Adi-Dassler-Straße 1 91074 Herzogenaurach Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Voluntary group notification due to reorganisation of subsidiaries

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office: Elian Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Grand Cayman Cayman Islands Limited

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

NNS Luxembourg S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

16 Dec 2016

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 3.46 % 2.25 % 5.71 % 209216186 ing situat- ion Previo- 3.0000002 % 4.00 % 7.00 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE000A1EWWW0 7239544 % 3.46 % Total 7239544 3.46 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % OTC 23.01.2017 Both 300000 0.1434 % European Put OTC 24.01.2017 Both 300000 0.1434 % European Put OTC 25.01.2017 Both 300000 0.1434 % European Put OTC 26.01.2017 Both 300000 0.1434 % European Put OTC 16.03.2017 Both 270313 0.1292 % European Put OTC 20.03.2017 Both 270313 0.1292 % European Put OTC 22.03.2017 Both 270312 0.1292 % European Put OTC 20.04.2017 Both 175000 0.0836 % European Put OTC 21.04.2017 Both 125000 0.0597 % European Put OTC 24.04.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 % European Put OTC 25.04.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 % European Put OTC 26.04.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 % European Put OTC 20.07.2017 Both 175000 0.0836 % European Put OTC 21.07.2017 Both 125000 0.0597 % European Put OTC 24.07.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 % European Put OTC 25.07.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 % European Put OTC 26.07.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 % European Put OTC 20.10.2017 Both 175000 0.0836 % European Put OTC 23.10.2017 Both 125000 0.0597 % European Put OTC 24.10.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 % European Put OTC 25.10.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 % European Put OTC 26.10.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 % European Put Total 4710938 2.25 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or more) more) more) Elian % % % Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Limited NNS S.à r.l. % % % - SPF NNS Midco % % % Holding S.à r.l. NNS 3.46 % % % LLuxembourg S.à r.l.

Elian % % % Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Limited NNS S.à r.l. % % % - SPF NNS Holding % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: adidas AG Adi-Dassler-Straße 1 91074 Herzogenaurach Germany Internet: www.adidas-group.com

532317 22.12.2016

