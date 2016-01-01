Trump Creates New White House Trade Body; Names China Critic Navarro Its Head

8:14a.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump announced the formation of a new trade body within the White House, and nominated economist Peter Navarro, a fierce critic of China, as its head.

Dr. Navarro will lead the White House National Trade Council (NTC) and serve as Assistant to the President and Director of Trade and Industrial Policy, the presidential transition team said.



Advertisement

"Navarro is a visionary economist and will develop trade policies that shrink our trade deficit, expand our growth, and help stop the exodus of jobs from our shores," the Trump transition team said in a statement.

The mission of the National Trade Council will be to advise the President on innovative strategies in trade negotiations, coordinate with other agencies to assess U.S. manufacturing capabilities and the defense industrial base, and help match unemployed American workers with new opportunities in the skilled manufacturing sector.

The National Trade Council will also lead the Buy America, Hire America program to ensure the President-elect's promise is fulfilled in government procurement and projects ranging from infrastructure to national defense.

As a Harvard Ph.D. economist and UC-Irvine professor, Navarro has been instrumental in challenging the prevailing Washington orthodoxy on so-called free trade.

Trump recalled how presciently Navarro documented in his books on America's trade problems the harms inflicted by globalism on American workers, and laid out a path forward to restore American middle class. "He will fulfill an essential role in my administration as a trade advisor."

Navarro is the author of the books The Coming China Wars and Death by China, which highlights the sustained loss of US manufacturing jobs at a time of Chinese economic growth, as well as the environmental impact of Chinese industry.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



