DGAP-Adhoc: GERRY WEBER sells an externally used investment property, and confirms revenue and EBIT forecasts for FY 2015/16 (english)

8:31a.m.

GERRY WEBER sells an externally used investment property, and confirms revenue and EBIT forecasts for FY 2015/16

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous GERRY WEBER sells an externally used investment property, and confirms revenue and EBIT forecasts for FY 2015/16

22-Dec-2016 / 14:16 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of insider information (ad-hoc announcement) pursuant to Article 17 MAR

GERRY WEBER sells an externally used investment property, and confirms revenue and EBIT forecasts for FY 2015/16



Advertisement

- The proceeds from the sale of the Showroom-Center "Hall 30" in Dusseldorf result in extraordinary income of approx. EUR 20 million

- Managing Board confirms the revenue and earnings forecast for FY 2015/16 in spite of disappointing business performance in Q4 2015/16

(Halle/Westphalia, 22 December 2016) As GERRY WEBER International AG continues to focus on its core business, the company sold its "Hall 30" Showroom Center in Düsseldorf to an institutional real estate investor. The purchase price for the property amounted to EUR 49.1 million, which represents a market multiple of approx. 18.5 on the annual net rent. While the sales contract was signed on 28 October 2016, the execution of the sale was still subject to several conditions precedent, which have been fulfilled in the meantime.

Completed in 2011 and located in the Düsseldorf neighbourhood of Derendorf, the Showroom Center comprises some 13,500 square metres of lettable space and is fully let to several external fashion companies. The investment property does not form part of the company's operating assets and has been sold in the context of the "FIT4GROWTH" realignment programme. The sale underlines the concentration of GERRY WEBER International AG on its core business.

The proceeds from the sale of the investment property result in extraordinary income of approx. EUR 20 million and thus will constitute the material portion of the net income of GERRY WEBER International AG for the financial year ended 31 October 2015/16. Although the business performance in the fourth quarter of 2015/16 (August to October 2016) was disappointing for market-related reasons, the Managing Board has confirmed both the revenue forecast of EUR 890 million to EUR 920 million and the EBIT forecast of between EUR 10 million and EUR 20 million issued for the financial year 2015/16.

Admitted to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) ISIN: DE0003304101 WKN: 330410

GERRY WEBER International AG

^

Investor Relations contact Press contact Claudia Kellert Catharina Berndt Head of Investor Relations Head of Corporate Communications Tel: +49 (0)5201 185 8422 Tel: +49 (0)5201 185 320 Email: c.kellert@gerryweber.de Email: c.berndt@gerryweber.com

°

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Gerry Weber International AG Neulehenstraße 8 33790 Halle/Westfalen Germany Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0 Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857 E-mail: c.kellert@gerryweber.de Internet: www.gerryweber-ag.de ISIN: DE0003304101 WKN: 330410 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

532651 22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



