Loonie Drops Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Canada CPI, Retail Sales

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada consumer price inflation for November and retail sales for October are set for release at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Before these reports, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie held steady against the euro, it dropped against the greenback, aussie and the yen.



The loonie was valued at 1.3473 against the greenback, 87.34 against the yen, 1.4062 against the euro and 0.9720 against the aussie as of 8:25 am ET.

