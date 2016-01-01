Denmark Q3 Growth Unrevised At 0.4%

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economic growth improved slightly in the third quarter, as estimated earlier, largely led by better performance by the industrial sector, latest data from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent from the second quarter, when the economy grew a revised 0.3 percent. That matched the flash estimate released on November 30.

Investments rebounded with 1.5 percent growth in the third quarter after 1.7 percent slump in the previous three months. Private consumption declined 0.1 percent, while public spending surged 1.4 percent. Exports increased 0.7 percent and imports rose 1.6 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP grew 1.2 percent in the third quarter.

