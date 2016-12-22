Hazel Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc : Circ re. Continuation as a VCT

8:54a.m.

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc Publication of Circular 22 December 2016

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc and Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc (together "the Companies") have today published and issued to Shareholders a circular (the "Circular") in relation to recommended proposals in connection with the Companies continuing as Venture Capital Trusts.

The Circular convenes general meetings of Hazel1 and Hazel2 to be held at 3:15 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. on 19 January 2017 respectively.



Advertisement

Copies of the Circular will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .

Copies of the Circular are also available in electronic form from the Administration Manager's website at: www.downing.co.uk/h1 and www.downing.co.uk/h2 and will be available for collection from the registered office of the Company at c/o Downing LLP Ergon House, Horseferry Road, London SW1P 2AL

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hazel Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc via GlobeNewswire

B4M2G81R12

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



