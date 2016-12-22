DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: FinLab investment kapilendo AG has raised further EUR 7 million (english)

FinLab AG: FinLab investment kapilendo AG has raised further EUR 7 million

Berlin/Frankfurt am Main, December 22, 2016 - FinLab investment Kapilendo AG has raised further EUR 7 million in the course of a Series B financing round. The Berlin Dental Association Pension Fund, has come on board as the largest investor in this round. In addition, Finlab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) and founding investor Comvest Holding GmbH also participated in the funding round. The valuation of this financing round is significantly higher than FinLab's entry valuation in April of this year.

FinLab board member Stefan Schütze comments: "Crowd-lending is one of the most exciting fintech topics, and will lead to permanent changes on the German financing market. In our opinion, kapilendo has the best product on the market. Since we first invested in them, our cooperation with their team has convinced us completely. We want to actively support their future growth with our additional investment."

About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and one of the largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("fintech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German fintech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in fintech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia. Media contact: FinLab AG Kai Panitzki investor-relations@finlab.de Telefon: +49 (0) 69 719 12 80 - 0

About kapilendo:

kapilendo AG (www.kapilendo.de) is a full-service provider in the field of crowd-funding, covering the entire funding spectrum from crowd-investing to crowd-lending with its two brands, kapilendo credit and kapilendo venture. kapilendo venture offers start-ups access to growth financing from private investors, while kapilendo credit provides low-priced and quick financing with no red tape to small and medium-sized enterprises through investments from private individuals. Media contact: Hanna Dudenhausen / kapilendo AG / Joachimsthaler Str. 10 / D-10719 Berlin / Tel.: +49 (0)30 364 285 705 / E-mail: h.dudenhausen@kapilendo.de / www.kapilendo.de

