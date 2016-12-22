DGAP-News: AURELIUS acquires AH Industries (english)

9:30a.m.

AURELIUS acquires AH Industries

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover AURELIUS acquires AH Industries

22.12.2016 / 15:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

AURELIUS acquires AH Industries

- A leading supplier of components, modules and systems for the wind- power, minerals and cement industries

- A technological market leader in all three areas of business



Advertisement

- AURELIUS' presence in Scandinavia continues to pay off

Munich/Stockholm, 22 December 2016 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) acquires AH Industries from Ratos AB and other minority shareholders. Headquartered in Ribe (Denmark), AH Industries is a leading supplier of components, modules and systems for the wind-power, minerals and cement industries. The company employs 370 people in Denmark and China. For the business year ending 31 December 2016, AH Industries expects annual sales exceeding EUR 110 million. The transaction is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2017. AH Industries operates in three business areas. In its largest segment, the company produces steel components and modules for onshore and offshore wind turbines. For these components, the company's unique selling point lies predominantly in high-precision machining and supply chain management. AH Industries' second activity is in the procurement and assembling of special machinery for the cement and minerals sectors. The third business segment involves the production of handling equipment for wind turbine components under extreme conditions with a high level of precision. AH Industries has been defined as a technological leader in the wind-power, minerals and cement industries for many years and maintains strong and long-term partnerships with its major clients, including leading European and Asian wind turbine manufacturers (OEMs). With a highly diversified product portfolio and production plants in both Denmark and China, combined with sales offices in the USA, Singapore and Hong Kong, AH Industries is well positioned on the global market. Over the last few years, the company has implemented a comprehensive restructuring programme to further enhance its competitiveness and strategic position. As part of this process, AH Industries divested its unprofitable tower and foundation business in Germany and relocated a plant in Denmark. AURELIUS envisages to continue the strategic improvement measures initiated by AH Industries, and plans to further expand its strong market position, particularly in the wind turbine segment. CEO Knud Andersen, along with his management team, have an established network and long-term experience in the wind-power and steel industries. "Together with AURELIUS, we look forward to starting a new chapter in our company history and to continuing to develop AH Industries," Andersen said. "I'm very pleased that we have been able to successfully execute a transaction in the Nordics today. This showcases that our international focus is increasingly bearing fruit," said Dr. Dirk Markus, Chairman of the Executive Board of AURELIUS. "With its technological leadership in Europe, AH Industries is positioned for outperformance. The company is also active in a sustainable market, offering significant potential for profitable growth."

ABOUT AURELIUS AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset manager with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm and Madrid. Over the last ten years AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager investing in a wide range of sectors and across the capital structure.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, Ticker Symbol: AR4) represents the listed entity within the AURELIUS Group that focusses on investing in Special Situations and MidMarket transaction opportunities. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 22 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 23,000 people and generate annual revenues of approximately EUR3.0 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges with a market capitalisation of c. EUR1.8 billion as of December 2016.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative, AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.com

CONTACT AURELIUS Group Anke Banaschewski Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Phone: +49 (89) 544799-0 Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55 E-Mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.12.2016 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6 82031 Grünwald Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55 E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8 WKN: A0JK2A Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

532585 22.12.2016

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



