Regulators Attempt To Limit Lead In Lipstick

10:42a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - FDA is in a novel effort to reduce led content in lipstick and other cosmetics. The effort is to reduce the lead in lipsticks, lip glosses and lip liners to less than 10 parts per million or ppm. In regulator will also see that the lead content in eye shadows, blushes, shampoos, shaving cream and body lotions are also reduced to this level.

In accordance with the good guidance practices regulation, FDA noted that the recommendation is similar to other restriction ensured by other countries and the recommended maximum lead level would not pose a health risk.



The guidance will not be applicable to products classified as drugs and hair dyes that contain lead acetate as an ingredient.

Lead is a high density, low melting point heavy metal. The compounds of lead can be poisonous when ingested or inhaled by human beings. It is a neurotoxin that can damage nervous systems and brain.

England's well known monarch, Elizabeth 1 is believed to be died of lead poisoning. She was very fond of using a popular lead based make up. In portraits, she was depicted with a whitened face.

