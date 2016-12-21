DGAP-DD: HeidelbergCement AG (english)

10:43a.m.

DGAP-DD: HeidelbergCement AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2016 / 16:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Bernd Last name(s): Scheifele

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body



Advertisement

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

HeidelbergCement AG

b) LEI

LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative Descr- call option; underlying: HeidelbergCement AG share, ISIN iptio- DE0006047004; Style: american; maturity: 15.12.2017; strike n: price: 100,00 EUR

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.80 EUR 38000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.8000 EUR 38000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: EUREX MIC: XEUR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: HeidelbergCement AG Berliner Straße 6 69120 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32023 22.12.2016

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



