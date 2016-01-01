Uber Backs Away From San Francisco Self-Driving Plans

12:23p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies has discontinued its self-driving car tests in San Francisco just a week after the launch due to the state's Department of Motor Vehicles revoked their registrations.

Last week, the California DMV had asked ride-hail company Uber to stop operating its fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco. According California DMV, Uber did not apply for a DMV permit to operate autonomous vehicles on public roads in California. California Vehicle Code requires a vehicle manufacturer or anyone that installs autonomous technology to obtain a permit before the self-driving vehicle is tested on public roads.



Advertisement

However, according to Uber, the company did not require a permit because its self-driving Volvo XC90s aren't fully self-driving and have a safety driver behind the wheel.

"We're now looking at where we can redeploy these cars but remain 100% committed to California and will be redoubling our efforts to develop workable statewide rules," an Uber spokeswoman said.

The California DMB has pledged to help Uber receive the permit if Uber submits the application.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



