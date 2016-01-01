Dec 22, 5:50 p.m., New York
ConAgra Posting Strong Gain On Upbeat Q2 Earnings

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of ConAgra (CAG) have moved to the upside during trading on Thursday, with the food producer currently up by 3.1 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over a month.

The advance by ConAgra comes after the company reported second quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates but on weaker than expected revenues. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

