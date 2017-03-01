Dec 22, 5:48 p.m., New York
Hershey Posting Notable Gain After Naming Michele Buck Next CEO

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chocolate giant Hershey (HSY) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Thursday, climbing by 1.1 percent. With the gain, shares of Hershey have reached their best intraday level in nearly four months.

The gain by Hershey comes after the company appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michele Buck as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2017.

