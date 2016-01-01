Dec 22, 5:46 p.m., New York
Micron Holding On To Strong Gain In Afternoon Trading

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Micron Technology (MU) continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Thursday. Micron is currently up by 12 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over a year.

The jump by Micron comes after the chipmaker reported better than expected first quarter earnings on revenues that came in line with estimates. The chipmaker also provided upbeat second quarter guidance.

