Red Hat Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains Sharply Lower

1:55p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Red Hat (RHT) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday. After hitting a nine-month intraday low, Red Hat currently remains down by 12.7 percent.



Red Hat initially came under pressure after the provider of Linux software reported weaker than expected third quarter revenues and provided disappointing fourth quarter revenue guidance. The company also said CFO Frank Calderoni announced his decision to step down.

