Lockheed Martin Gets $1.45 Bln Contract For PAC-3 Missiles

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - The United States and allied military forces will upgrade their missile defense capabilities under a new $1.45 billion contract for production and delivery of Lockheed Martin (LMT) Patriot Advanced Capability-3 or PAC-3 and PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement or PAC-3 MSE interceptors.



The contract includes PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE missile deliveries for the U.S. Army, and Foreign Military Sales of PAC-3 interceptors, launcher modification kits, associated equipment and spares for Qatar, the Republic of Korea, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.

