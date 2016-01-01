U.S. Sues Barclays Over Mortgage-backed Securities; But Barclays Rejects Claims

8:24p.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The United States Department of Justice said that it filed a civil complaint in the Eastern District of New York against Barclays Bank PLC and several of its United States affiliates, alleging that Barclays engaged in a fraudulent scheme to sell residential mortgage-backed securities or RMBS supported by defective and misrepresented mortgage loans.

According to the lawsuit, from 2005 to 2007, Barclays personnel repeatedly misrepresented the characteristics of the loans backing securities they sold to investors throughout the world, who incurred billions of dollars in losses as a result of the fraudulent scheme.



Advertisement

The suit also names as defendants two former Barclays executives: Paul Menefee, of Austin, Texas, who served as Barclays' head banker on its subprime RMBS securitizations, and John Carroll, of Port Washington, New York, who served as Barclays' head trader for subprime loan acquisitions.

The detailed allegations in the complaint describe Barclays', Menefee's, and Carroll's misconduct in connection with RMBS securitizations Barclays underwrote between 2005 and 2007. The complaint alleged violations of the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989 (FIRREA), based on mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, and other misconduct. FIRREA authorizes the Attorney General to seek civil penalties up to the amount of the gain to the violator or the losses suffered by persons other than the violator.

However, Separately British lender Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) said it rejected the claims made in the Complaint. Barclays considers that the claims made in the Complaint are disconnected from the facts. Barclays will vigorously defend the Complaint and intends to seek its dismissal at the earliest opportunity.

Meanwhile Steven Perez, Special Agent in Charge at the Federal Housing Finance Agency Office of the Inspector General or FHFA-OIG said, "As the complaint alleges, Barclays knowingly sold investors RMBS backed by loans it knew were made to borrowers who were not creditworthy and which were supported by house appraisals it knew were inflated."

According to the lawsuit against the company, from 2005 through 2007, Barclays, through Menefee and Carroll among others, fraudulently sold tens of billions of dollars of RMBS, and repeatedly misled investors about the quality of the mortgages backing those deals. The alleged scheme involved no fewer than 36 RMBS deals, securitizing over $31 billion worth of subprime and Alt-A mortgage loans.

The complaint alleged that in publicly-filed offering documents and in direct communications with investors and rating agencies, Barclays systematically and intentionally misrepresented key characteristics of the loans it included in these RMBS deals.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



