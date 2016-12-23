DGAP-News: Nordex Group receives two new orders in the US worth approximately EUR 62 (english)

23.12.2016 / 09:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex Group receives two new orders in the US worth approximately EUR 62 million

Customers order Safe Harbor components for future projects with Nordex turbines



Hamburg, 23 December 2016. The Nordex Group has signed two new contracts for PTC qualifying components corresponding to a value of nearly EUR 62 million (USD 65 million).

The manufacturer has secured one order from an IPP based in the US, which is featuring Safe Harbor components for turbines of the Delta platform. The second order was placed by a European utility and involves turbine components of the AW125/3000 platform.

According to the "safe harbour" terms, the orders qualify future projects placed in service by these customers until 2020 for a Production Tax Credit (PTC) of 2.3 cents per kWh. Execution of the projects is expected to take place mainly in 2018 and onwards. Their volume will equate to a multiple of the agreements that have now been signed.

The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed around 20 GW of wind energy capacity in over 25 markets. In 2015 Nordex and Acciona Windpower generated combined revenues of EUR 3.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of around 5,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 1.5 to 3.6 MW class, which are tailor- made for the market requirements in developed and emerging markets.

For more information, please contact:

Nordex SE Ralf Peters Phone: 040 / 300 30 - 1000 rpeters@nordex-online.com

23.12.2016 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

