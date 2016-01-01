France Recovers Moderately As Estimated In Q3

3:25a.m.

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy recovered as previously estimated in the third quarter, detailed figures from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in the second quarter.



Advertisement

Household consumption expenditure gained 0.1 percent after staying flat. Households' gross fixed capital formation accelerated again, to 0.7 percent from 0.4 percent.

Overall, final domestic demand contributed for +0.2 points to GDP growth in the third quarter.

Imports bounced back sharply by 2.5 percent, following a 1.5 percent decrease. At the same time, growth in exports improved to 0.7 percent from 0.1 percent. Overall, the foreign trade balance contributed negatively to GDP growth of?0.6 points.

Conversely, changes in inventories contributed positively by +0.6 points.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



