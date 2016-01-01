Deutsche Bank To Pay $7.2 Bln In US Mortgage Settlement; Sees Hefty Charge In Q4

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) were gaining around 4 percent in the early morning trading in Germany after the bank on Friday said it has reached a settlement in principle with the US Department of Justice over mortgage-backed securities. The bank agreed to pay $7.2 billion, compared to the initial fine of $14 billion, to settle civil claims over the bank's sale of residential mortgage-backed securities related to the 2008 financial crisis.

The German banking major also said it expects to record pre-tax charges of approximately $1.17 billion in the fourth quarter as a consequence of the civil monetary penalty.

The settlement is in the civil claims that the DoJ considered in connection with the bank's issuance and underwriting of residential mortgage-backed securities or RMBS and related securitization activities between 2005 and 2007.



In the settlement deal, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion and to provide $4.1 billion for consumer relief in the United States.

Initially, the Justice Department had asked the bank to pay $14 billion to settle the probe, resulting in sharp drop in the bank's shares. However, Deutsche Bank said it had no intent to settle those potential civil claims anywhere near the number cited. Deutsche Bank also said it has set aside $5.5 billion to resolve legal issues.

Later, there were reports that the bank and the Justice Department were continuing with their negotiations for an amicable settlement.

In its latest statement, the bank noted that the consumer relief is expected to be primarily in the form of loan modifications and other assistance to homeowners and borrowers, and other similar initiatives to be determined. It will be delivered over a period of at least five years.

Deutsche Bank said the settlement is subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation. The can be no assurance that the Justice Department and the bank will agree on the final documentation, it said.

The financial consequences, if any, of the consumer relief are subject to the final terms of the settlement, and are not currently expected to have a material impact on 2016 financial results.

In Germany, Deutsche Bank shares were trading at 18.45 euros, up 3.81 percent.

