Correction of a release from 21.12.2016, 10:57 CET/CEST - KAP-Beteiligungs-AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: KAP-Beteiligungs-AG Correction of a release from 21.12.2016, 10:57 CET/CEST - KAP-Beteiligungs-AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.12.2016 / 09:36 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

KAP-Beteiligungs-AG Edelzeller Straße 44 36043 Fulda Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: Mr David Mark Rubenstein



4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Project Diamant Bidco AG (vormals: Blitz F16-592 AG)

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

19 Dec 2016

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 53.00 % 29.89 % 82.89 % 6624446 ing situat- ion Previo- 0 % 82.89 % 82.89 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0006208408 3511000 % 53.00 % Total 3511000 53.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expirati- Exercise Cash or Voting Votin- on or or physical rights g maturity conversio- settleme- absolut- right- date n period nt e s in % Right of first refusal n/a n/a Physical 1980000 29.89 in shareholders % agreement (subject to condition precedent) Total 1980000 29.89 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)

Organizational chart: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XFOYRTSWHJ

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Language: English Company: KAP-Beteiligungs-AG Edelzeller Straße 44 36043 Fulda Germany Internet: www.kap.de

