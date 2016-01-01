Pound Slips Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted lower against the other major currencies in early European deals on Friday.



The pound weakened to a 1-1/2-month low of 1.2254 versus the dollar and more than a 3-week low of 1.2579 versus the Swiss franc, compared to Thursday's closing values of 1.2282 and 1.2590, respectively.

The pound dropped to a 2-week low of 143.88 against the yen and more than a 2-week low of 0.8527 against the euro, down from Thursday's closing values of 144.32 and 0.8495, respectively.

The pound is likely to find support around 1.21 against the greenback, 1.23 against the franc, 142.00 against the yen and 0.87 against the euro.

