Swiss KOF Economic Indicator Remains Unchanged

4:36a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling the trends in the Swiss economy suggested that the economic growth in the near future should remain close to its long-term average, survey results from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Friday.



The KOF economic barometer index held steady at 102.2 in December. The score was slightly above its long-term average. Economists had expected the reading to rise to 103.

Positive impulses to the unchanged total balance came from the manufacturing industry, weighed up by negative signals from the construction sector, the institute said.

