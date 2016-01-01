Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. GDP Data

4:40a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue third estimate for the U.K. GDP. According to previous estimate, the economy expanded 0.5 percent in the third quarter.



Advertisement

Ahead of the data, the pound slipped against the other major counterparts.

The pound was worth 1.2256 against the greenback, 0.8529 against the euro, 143.78 against the yen and 1.2577 against the Swiss franc at 4:25 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



