Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/12/2016 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,493,182.66 9.4369

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/12/2016 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 26,760,036.16 13.38

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 250,944.97 15.6841

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/12/2016 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 8,970,475.32 14.3528

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 22/12/2016 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,532,053.82 10.2137

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 11,745,980.68 10.2139



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/12/2016 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,335,186.34 12.5972

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 277,531.95 13.2158

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,066,489.18 14.8951

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,064,722.06 14.9961

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/12/2016 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 736,471.18 10.5195

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/12/2016 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 64,520,131.15 15.6223

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,183,432.64 16.9062

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/12/2016 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 40,615,024.70 15.9275

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 273,976.25 13.0465

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 22/12/2016 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 268,658.16 12.7932

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,137,734.58 13.7076

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,223,530.30 16.9935

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,112,594.04 14.9829

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/12/2016 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,004,006.69 9.7166

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/12/2016 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,174,690.02 16.7789

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/12/2016 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 264,680.05 16.5425

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BZ56SW52 125000 USD 2,072,201.84 16.5776

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 22/12/2016 IE00BVFB1H83 2200000 EUR 28,483,150.45 12.9469

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,655,939.55 17.5599

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,263,646.18 14.991

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/12/2016 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,536,918.92 10.2454

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BYQCZN58 601000 USD 10,148,449.07 16.8859

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/12/2016 IE00BVXC4854 2100000 USD 31,409,804.81 14.957

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/12/2016 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,903,816.39 5.5769

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/12/2016 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,996,770.67 18.4604

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,013,925.95 15.5989

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 896,058.81 13.7855

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 274,692.55 17.1683

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/12/2016 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 275,485.72 17.2179

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/12/2016 IE00BZ56RG20 325000 USD 5,592,942.51 17.2091

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/12/2016 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,693,329.68 19.7554

