5:00a.m.

23 December 2016

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

Mothercare plc has been notified that on 22 December 2016 the PDMR listed below was granted options under the Mothercare plc Save As You Earn Share Option Plan.

+-------------------+-------------------+



| Name | Number of options |

| Mark Newton-Jones | 20,000 |

+-------------------+-------------------++-------------------+-------------------+

The SAYE savings contract is for a period of three years and the option price is 90p per share.

Mothercare plc (the "Company") Transaction notification

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA") / other Restricted Persons

a)

Name

Mark Newton-Jones

b)

Position / status

CEO

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 50p each

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options over ordinary shares under the Company's Save As You Earn share option plan.

Additionally, Mr Newton-Jones' participation in the 2014 and 2015 plans has been cancelled.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------------------+-----------+



| Price(s) | Volume(s) |

| GBP 0.90 per share | 20,000 |

+--------------------+-----------++--------------------+-----------+

d)

Aggregated information

* Aggregated volume * Price N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2016-12-22

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Ends

