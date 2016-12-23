DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE (english)
DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.12.2016 / 10:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Thies Last name(s): Eggers
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
ALLGEIER SE
b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative ISIN: DE000LS2A3X7
b) Nature of the transaction
Call Option - Underlying Instrument: Allgeier Share, ISIN DE0005086300 - Strike Price: 16,00 EUR - Multiplier: 0,10 - Maturity: 2017-06-13, UTC+1
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 0.19 EUR 1902.15 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 0.1900 EUR 1902.1500 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2016-12-23; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Boerse Stuttgart EUWAX MIC: EUWX
Language: English Company: ALLGEIER SE Wehrlestraße 12 81679 München Germany Internet: http://www.allgeier.com
