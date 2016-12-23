DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: curasan AG (english)
curasan AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: curasan AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement curasan AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.12.2016 / 11:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
curasan AG Lindigstraße 4 63801 Kleinostheim Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 Dec 2016 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
11417610
