Bulgaria's Money Supply Growth Remains Stable In November

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's money supply growth held steady in November, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Friday.



M3, the broad measure of money supply, climbed 8.1 percent year-over-year in November, the same rate of increase as in the previous month.

At the same time, the annual growth in the narrow measure, M1, eased slightly to 13.5 percent in November from 13.8 percent a month ago.

Data also showed that net foreign assets surged at a faster pace of 39.6 percent yearly to BGN 50.6 billion in November.

